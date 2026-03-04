IMOMSOHARD: The Flashback Tour Set to Entertain at Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy Works Entertainment will present #IMOMSOHARD: THE FLASHBACK TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7:30pm. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which includes premium seating, a post-show meet & greet and photo opportunity. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

#IMOMSOHARD began as a popular web series by real-life best friends, comedians, and moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. One night, over a glass of wine and many tears of frustration, these two friends decided to tell a different kind of story. With a camera, two husbands, a babysitter, and bottomless mimosas, Kristin and Jen decided to speak openly about their fears and failures and to prove that the only way to survive motherhood is through laughter and friendship. The video was a smash hit, sparking an online community of two million of the most engaged followers – confirmation that moms and women everywhere need to laugh and be heard.

Kristin and Jen went on to create weekly videos about all things womanhood and motherhood: hemorrhoids, nipple hair, sex after marriage, mom bods, spanks, wedding dresses, and swimsuits. (Yes, they wore them on camera.) The videos have received nearly 300 million views worldwide in just five years, which has led to over 3 million followers, four sold-out national tours, branded deals, a podcast, a New York Times bestseller, and a TV deal. They're now on their fifth original nation-wide tour playing to thousands of fans every night. Both women write and produce the #IMSH series with a common goal – maybe we can make you feel better about the job you're doing, if you see the terrible job we're doing.