SMOSH to Perform Reddit Stories Live at Bellco Theatre

SMOSH brings internet humor to life with a live performance in Denver

By: Mar. 04, 2026
Comedy Works Entertainment will present SMOSH READS REDDIT STORIES LIVE! coming to the Bellco Theatre in Denver, CO on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10:00am.

Smosh Reads Reddit Stories is coming to you LIVE! Join host Shayne Topp (33m) and his friends from Smosh as they delve into Reddit's wildest stories and updates, share their own hilarious commentary, and more. Mark your calendars & get your pancakes out – this is one live show you DON'T want to miss.





