Cheyenne Jackson To Perform At Lone Tree Arts Center

Cheyenne Jackson will perform a one-night concert at the Lone Tree Arts Center on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The evening follows Jackson’s recent solo debut at Carnegie Hall and features a program that blends music, storytelling, and personal reflection. A Broadway and television performer known for his stage presence and vocal range, Jackson’s concert will include selections spanning several decades and musical styles.

The program will feature songs associated with artists such as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley alongside contemporary material including songs by Sam Smith and Chappell Roan. Jackson will also perform original material, including the song “Ok,” written about his father’s support for his gay son.

Jackson will be joined by music director and pianist Michael Orland, along with musicians Brian Boyce on percussion, Max Wagner on guitar, and Gary Wicks on bass.

The performance is scheduled for March 14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Lone Tree Arts Center box office at 720-509-1000.