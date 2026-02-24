Aléna Watters, Ethan Peterson and More to Star in NEXT TO NORMAL at Denver Center Theatre Company

The cast will also feature James D. Sasser, Angélica Concepción and more.
The Denver Center Theatre Company has revealed the full cast and creative team for the Tony Award-winning rock musical, Next to Normal, with music by Tom Kitt and Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey, opening in the Wolf Theatre this Spring.
Next to Normal will feature Aléna Watters (Sister Act, Broadway) as Diana Goodman, Ethan Peterson (RENT, New London Barn Playhouse) as Gabe Goodman, James D. Sasser (Jesus Christ Superstar, Broadway) as Dan Goodman, Angélica Concepción (Beauty and the Beast, Wagon Wheel) as Natalie Goodman, Aidan Joyce (A Wrinkle in Time, Arena Stage) as Henry, Randy Guiaya (Next to Normal, East West Players) as Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden and Understudy Dan Goodman, Giuliana Augello (Jesus Christ Superstar, 50th Anniversary First National Tour) as Understudy Diana Goodman/Natalie Goodman, and Bryson Pope (Pippin, Casa Mañana) as Understudy Gabe Goodman/Henry/Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden.
Next to Normal will be directed by Nancy Keystone (Indecent, DCPA), music direction by Jacob Carll (Little Shop of Horrors, South Coast Repertory), scenic design by Klara Zieglerova (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle (Cowboys and East Indians, DCPA), lighting design by Paul Whitaker (Hamlet, DCPA), sound design by Elisabeth Weidner (Little Shop of Horrors, DCPA), intimacy direction by Jada Dixon (The Laramie Project, Arvada Center),casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Godspeed, DCPA) and Chad Murnane, CSA of Murnane Casting (Little Shop of Horrors, DCPA), and stage management by Malia Stoner (Godspeed, DCPA) and Corin Davidson (Sweet & Lucky: Echo, DCPA).
