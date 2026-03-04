FDR'S VERY HAPPY HOUR National Tour to Launch in Denver This October

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Tour of FDR's Very Happy Hour will kick off at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, October 14-November 1. These premiere performances are presented in partnership with Denver Arts & Venues, as part of the inaugural cohort of grantees selected for Arts Complex Creates, an initiative set to amplify and diversify the city's cultural offerings by providing access to the agency's world-class stages at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Ticketing and exact performance dates will be announced shortly.

In his official announcement of the season and producing initiative, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said "In alignment with DENVER CREATES and Denver's renewed cultural plan, this year's Arts Complex Creates programming elevates voices from across Denver and the region's creative sector, ensuring that more artists and residents see themselves reflected on our city's most iconic stages."

FDR'S Very Happy Hour is an interactive, happy hour experience created by Denver's Regan Linton along with M. Graham Smith, that brings Franklin Delano Roosevelt back from the "great beyond" for a new generation. Mixing cocktails/mocktails, game-show trivia, personal reflections on polio, "cozy" activities for guests, a local "changemaker" nightly, and expansive accessibility (English, American Sign Language, ASL interpretation, captioning, audio description, open seating options for mobility/sensory needs), FDRSVHH highlights the successes and missteps of a world leader who lived with disability, and invites audiences to engage and reflect on the challenges and possibilities of their own lives.

FDR'S Very Happy Hour was originally commissioned by PAC NYC, and has been workshopped at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Arena Stage, The Kennedy Center, American Conservatory Theater, Washington Center for Performing Arts, and Actors Theatre of Louisville.

To book FDR'S VERY HAPPY HOUR in your 2026-2027 season, please contact booking manager, Megan Carter of Carter Creative.