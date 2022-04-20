UNCO's Historic URSA Consort Will Present An Evening Of Works By Vivaldi And Bach

The University of Northern Colorado URSA Early Music consort, under the direction of Derek Chester and Jubal Fulks, will present Bach's Jesu, Meine Freude Motet, Vivaldi's La Folia, and vocal solo selections from Bach's Cantatas and Passions. This concert will feature Colorado musicians Jubal Fulks, Edward W. Hardy, Miriam Kapner, Derek Chester, and students of the University of Northern Colorado.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 7:30 PM MDT at the First Congregational Church - 2101 16th Street Greeley, CO 80631.

The URSA consort performs seventeenth- and eighteenth-century works for chamber orchestra and choir, using the exciting and improvisatory style of the period. Founded in 2014, the URSA consort has quickly risen to be one of the premier performing ensembles in the UNC School of Music.

For more information, visit https://tickets.unco.edu/