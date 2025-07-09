Third Rail Projects and DCPA Off-Center Reveal Cast and Creative Team For SWEET & LUCKY: ECHO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Third Rail Projects and DCPA Off-Center have announced the full casting and creative team for Sweet & Lucky: Echo with direction by Third Rail Projects Co-Artistic Director Zach Morris. Sweet & Lucky: Echo will begin performances in Denver on August 13.

“I am so excited to bring the exceptional design team from the original production of Sweet & Lucky back together for its new companion piece, Sweet & Lucky: Echo,” said Charlie Miller, Executive Director and Curator of DCPA Off-Center. “We have assembled a spectacular ensemble of performers, including 15 local actors and three returning cast members from the original production. These experienced and talented performers will breathe life into this next chapter of immersive storytelling.”

For information and tickets in Denver, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced-price ticket on sale for Sweet & Lucky: Echo will take place on Tuesday, July 8 at noon. Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

Sweet & Lucky: Echo will feature Amalia Adiv (Who Kissed the Sea, Aurora Fox), Grant Bowman (Sense and Sensibility, Theatreworks), Andrea Camacho (On Your Feet!, Town Hall Arts Center), Alex Campbell (Elephant & Piggie: “We Are in a Play!”, DCPA), Ryan Conarro (Saints of Failure, Generator Theater Company), Alberto Denis (Ghost Light, Third Rail Projects), Diana Dresser (The Reservoir, DCPA), Brendan Duggan (Sleep No More, Punchdrunk), Abner Genece (Theater of the Mind, DCPA), Soleil Kohl (dragonfish, Hollywood Fringe Festival), Parker Murphy (Life & Trust, Emursive), Tiffany Ogburn (Sleep No More, Punchdrunk), Jenna Purcell (Then She Fell, Third Rail Projects), Jenna Moll Reyes (Theater of the Mind, DCPA), Sam Urdang (The Servant of Two Masters, Theatre for a New Audience), Charly Wenzel (Then She Fell, Third Rail Projects), Maggie Whittum (Theater of the Mind, DCPA),and Amanda Berg Wilson (Sweet & Lucky, DCPA) as all Ensemble.