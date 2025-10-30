The Denver Concert Band to Present HEROES AND HOLIDAYS At Lone Tree Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Denver Concert Band will celebrate the season with Heroes and Holidays, a concert of adventure, imagination, and festive cheer, on Sunday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center (10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124).

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Heroes and Holidays invites audiences to ring in the season with a spirited mix of heroic themes, jazzy sleigh rides, humorous tales, and playful twists on holiday favorites. The program will feature John Williams’ iconic “Superman March” and Edward Gregson’s “The Sword and the Crown.” The second half will include Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival,” Andrew Boysen Jr.’s “December Dance,” and additional holiday surprises.

The concert will conclude with a visit from a certain red-suited hero who “sleighs” the season every year.

ABOUT THE DENVER CONCERT BAND

The Denver Concert Band (DCB) is a 90-member ensemble of volunteer musicians who perform year-round throughout Colorado and abroad. The group regularly performs for thousands of Coloradans annually, presenting formal concerts in the Denver metro area as well as statewide and international performances in Switzerland, the British Isles, France, and Germany.

ABOUT THE CONDUCTOR

Jacinda M. Bouton has served as Music Director of the Denver Concert Band since 1997 and is the Principal Conductor of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra. She has also guest conducted the Denver Municipal Band and is an active clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Over her career, Bouton has led more than 30 guest artist concerts featuring members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and numerous nationally and internationally acclaimed soloists.