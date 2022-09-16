The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities to Present THE RIVER BRIDE This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 16, 2022  

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will begin its 2022-2023 Black Box Theatre season with a production of The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta, a haunting and evocative play that brings a Brazilian folk tale to life. This play continues the theme of fairytales and literature that encompasses the Arvada Center's entire 2022-2023 theatre season.

The River Bride follows the great tradition of Latin American folklore and mythology as the second play in a series of three fairy tales written by Orta. Originally premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, this play has since been produced several times by theatres across the country. Jamie Ann Romero, director of the Arvada Center production, starred in that world premiere production in 2016.

"At the time, I had never encountered anything like this play in my career," Romero said. "I was immediately struck by this beautiful, riveting, and heartbreaking love story wrapped up in a folk tale surrounded by the dangerous beauty of the Amazon."

When their father pulls a mysterious man out of the Amazon River, two sisters find themselves torn between love and family. Set in a small Brazilian fishing village, The River Bride takes place in the world of Magical Realism, where the line between real-life and fantasy is blurred.

Touching on universal themes while simultaneously creating an unforgettable magic environment, The River Bride asks audiences big questions and, as Romero hopes, presents a powerful story touched by love and magic. She added, "I hope our audiences leave the theater reminded of the power of love and their ability to choose it, accept it, and believe it. I hope they leave our darkened theater, our piece of the Amazon, with a sense of magic."

The River Bride
Written by Marisela Treviño Orta
Black Box Theatre
September 30 - Nov 6, 2022
Tickets start at $45

The cast includes Katie Rodriguez (Helena), Stephanie Saltis (Belmira), Philip Ambrose (Moises), Brandon Billings (Duarte), Matt Zambrano (Sr. Costa), and Gabriella Cavallero (Sra. Costa).

The creative team of the River Bride:

Jamie Ann Romero - Director

Kate Bashore - Lighting Design

David J. Castellano - Scenic and Costume Design

Jason Ducat - Sound Design

Nile Russell - Choreography

Mare Trevathan - Voice and Text

Christine Moore - Production Stage Manager

Melissa Michelson - Assistant Stage Manager

About the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities


Since its founding in 1976, the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities has produced, curated, and created national-caliber arts, humanities, and education programs. From producing award-winning plays and musicals, curating intriguing gallery exhibitions, and creating engaging educational programs for tens of thousands of students a year, the Arvada Center provides a place of enlightenment and entertainment for all people who visit. The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is generously supported in part by the City of Arvada, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, and the National Endowment for the Arts.


Regional Awards


