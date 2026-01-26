Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's Seventh Annual SOLO FLIGHTS

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Aspen is now accepting submissions through Friday, April 10 for the organization’s seventh annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights, to be held from September 8-13, 2026, at Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre.

Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019, the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated playwrights, actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Adam Kantor, Margaret Cho, Gordon Greenberg, Marc Kudisch, Anthony Rapp, Justin Tranter, Sammi Cannold, Guy Davis, Marsha Mason, Judith Ivey, Phylicia Rashad, Regina Taylor, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Beau Bridges, Jeff Hiller, Lorin Latarro, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Michael Gaston, James Naughton, James Whiteside and more.

In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions and panels, and special receptions.

In 2022, Theatre Aspen created the Solo Flights Project Advancement Fund which provides $10,000 grants to two chosen festival works to support future development. This year once again, a selection panel of distinguished theatre makers, to be announced, will choose two works to receive the 2026 grants. The 2025 grant recipients were The Goldsmith by Sharone Sayegh and The Vampire by Alec Silberblatt.

Submissions for the 2026 Festival can be sent to soloflights@theatreaspen.org.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 10. The basic requirements are:

A play, musical or dance show written for one actor (musicals can include an MD/Accompanist)

Ideally one act

The piece should be early in its development with the sole purpose of the festival to work on the script

Thematically there are no restrictions!

Please include a PDF of your current script and any associated music files

For more information, please visit www.theatreaspen.org/solo-flights.