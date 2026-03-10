Phamaly Will Bring Regional Premiere of LITTLE WOMEN to Northglenn

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Phamaly Theatre Company presents the regional premiere of Little Women, adapted by Erin Riley from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, running March 19 through April 4, 2026 at Parsons Theatre at Northglenn Arts. Directed by Shelly Gaza, this new adaptation brings the cherished story of the March sisters to life with warmth, humor, and modern emotional resonance.

One of America’s most beloved novels, Little Women follows sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy as they come of age while navigating ambition, sisterhood, loss, and love. Director Shelly Gaza notes that the production centers on the emotional journey of the March sisters, particularly Jo’s growth from spirited adolescent to self-realized adult. “Little Women is a story of love, perseverance, and discovering who you are in a complicated world,” Gaza said. “Though rooted in a specific time and place [late 1800s New England], its exploration of purpose, belonging, and integrity feels timeless.”

Phamaly Artistic Director Ben Raanan adds, “For many people, Little Women is the quintessential American novel. So much of life in this country right now is shaped by the question, ‘Who is allowed to call themselves American?’ Programming Little Women and performing it in Phamaly’s disability-affirmative style is our way of declaring that we, as a disabled community, are here, we belong, and we are part of that story.”

In keeping with Phamaly’s mission, the production embraces disability-affirmative storytelling. After casting, the creative team collaborated with the playwright to incorporate the lived experiences and disabilities of the actors into the script itself. The result is a truly unique version of Little Women that reflects the identities of the artists onstage, deepening the authenticity and emotional resonance of the story.

Accessibility is central to Phamaly’s work. All performances include captions, wheelchair accessible seating, low-sensory quiet spaces, assisted listening devices (limited supply), sensory support materials, and accessibility guides. American Sign Language interpretation and audio description are available by request with advance notice, and select access performances (March 29th at 2 pm and April 3rd at 7:30 pm) include ASL interpretation, audio description, and tactile tours without booking in advance.