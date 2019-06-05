Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats To Open For The Rolling Stones at Denver Broncos Stadium On August

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will join The Rolling Stones on their North American No Filter tour as special guests on Saturday, August 10 at Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The band will also continue to take their lauded live show on the road this year confirming additional performances with Robert Plant, Willie Nelson & Family, Gary Clark Jr., Lucius and Hiss Golden Messenger. See below for complete details.

The band rounded out 2018 topping the charts at Triple A, Americana and Alternative radio formats. At Triple A, they were the #1 Most Played Artist, "You Worry Me" was the #1 Most Played Song of the Year, "A Little Honey" was #8 and the band are the only artists with two songs in the year-end Top 10 Most Played Songs list. At Americana Radio, out of the Top 100 songs of the Year, "You Worry Me" was #1, "A Little Honey" #2 and "Hey Mama" #32, while their acclaimed album Tearing at the Seams was #1 on Americana's Top 100 Albums of the Year. At Alternative's Top 50 Most Played Songs of The Year, "You Worry Me" came in at #19.

The group kicked off last year with performances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" followed by appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (twice), "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "NewsHour," as well as the 100th episode of "NCIS: New Orleans." Additionally, the band was nominated for "Duo/Group of the Year" at the 2018 Americana Awards.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are: Nathaniel Rateliff (vocals, guitar), Joseph Pope III (bass), Patrick Meese (drums), Luke Mossman (guitar), Shusterman (keys), Andreas Wild (saxophone), Daniel Hardaway (trumpet) and Jeff Dazey (saxophone).

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

July 3-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion (Outlaw Music Festival)

July 4-Austin, TX-Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

July 6-New Braunfels, TX-Whitewater Amphitheater

July 13-Marshfield, MA-Levitate Music Festival

July 14-Whitefish, MT-Under the Big Sky Festival

July 19-Phoenix, AZ-Comerica Theatre*

July 20-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl*

July 21-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas*

July 23-Salt Lake City, UT-Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre*

July 24-Ketchum, ID-River Run Lodge*

July 25-Boise, ID-Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field*

July 27-Calgary, AB-Calgary Folk Festival

July 28-Edmonton, Canada-Interstellar Rodeo

July 30-Vancouver, BC-PNE Amphitheatre*

August 1-Sandpoint, ID-The Festival at Sandpoint*

August 2-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park*

August 3-4-Portland, OR-Pickathon

August 10-Denver, CO-Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High†

August 19-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡

August 21-22-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

August 25-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion**

August 29-Moorhead, MN-Sister Cities Smokeout

September 11-Forest Hills, NY-Forest Hills Stadium††

September 14-Fredericton, Canada-Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

September 17-Philadelphia, PA-Mann Center for the Performing Arts‡‡

September 20-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond

September 22-Franklin, TN-Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 29-Dana Point, CA-Ohana Fest

*with Lucius

†with The Rolling Stones

‡with Hiss Golden Messenger

**with Gary Clark Jr.

††with Willie Nelson & Family

‡‡with Robert Plant

