Leah Rudick to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in July

Leah Rudick will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in July.

Leah Rudick is an actor and comedian based in Los Angeles. Her viral comedy and character videos have amassed her nearly one million followers and over 15 million likes on TikTok & Instagram. Her first stand-up special, Everything is Fine! can be seen on the Seed & Spark streaming platform. Her stand-up was also featured in Coming to the Stage (Amazon, Pluto TV).



Recent comedy festival appearances include SF Sketchfest, Laughing Skull, All Jane Comedy Festival & Flyover Fest. She is the co-creator/co-star of the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order which was featured as one of “6 Brilliant Web Series” in Marie Claire. She also co-starred and co-wrote the indie feature Sweet Parents, which received top prizes on the festival circuit and is currently available to stream on all major platforms. Favorite TV credits include HBO’s High Maintenance and IFC’s Commuters.



Performance Dates





Thursday, July 6 / 7:30 PM / $20.00

Friday, July 7 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, July 8 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

