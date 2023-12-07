Josh Blue to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

December 21 - 23: A Rising Comedy Star Breaking Stereotypes.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Theatre Aspen to Present First-Ever Winter Season Featuring Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCE Photo 2 Theatre Aspen to Present Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S D Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Events Photo 4 Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Events

Josh Blue to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Josh Blue will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday, December 21 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday, December 22 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Saturday, December 23 / 5:15 PM 7 7:30 PM / $30.00

After his groundbreaking win on Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. In 2018, Josh crushed his set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the same year, he was honored with a performance at the William H. Macy Gala at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fifth hour special, Broccoli, at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO.

In 2021, following his 3rd place finish on NBC's America's Got Talent, Josh Blue hit the road with his As NOT Seen on TV Tour. Josh does over 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.

Josh represented the United States in 8 countries as a member of the US Paralympic Soccer Team. Josh and his team were thoroughly disgraced in the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece by not scoring a single goal. He is a single father living in Denver, CO with his son and daughter.

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Alonzo Bodden to Perform at the Stanley Hotel This Month Photo
Alonzo Bodden to Perform at the Stanley Hotel This Month

Alonzo Bodden will be performing live at The Stanley Hotel on December 30, 2023. Get ready to laugh with this talented comedian!

2
BroadwayWorld Denver Awards December 5th Standings; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Leads Best M Photo
BroadwayWorld Denver Awards December 5th Standings; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Chad & JT Come To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 7 - 9 Photo
Chad & JT Come To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 7 - 9

Comedy Works has announced that Chad & JT will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

4
Ilana Glazer to Perform at Paramount Theatre in February Photo
Ilana Glazer to Perform at Paramount Theatre in February

Catch Ilana Glazer Live at Paramount Theatre. Get ready for a night of comedy with Ilana Glazer, co-creator of BROAD CITY.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Annie (Non-Equity) in Denver Annie (Non-Equity)
Lincoln Center (4/26-4/28)
Elf Jr in Denver Elf Jr
Find Your Light (12/08-12/16)
Sundyne in Denver Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Denver Chicago (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
Josh Kellman's One-Man Josh Kellman's One-Man "A Christmas Carol"
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/09-12/10)
Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
Home for the Holidays at Rocky Mountain Rep in Denver Home for the Holidays at Rocky Mountain Rep
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/16-12/17)
Backwoods Cigars Show in Denver Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You