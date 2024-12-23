Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
Joe Sib to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Performances will take place from December 26-28, and on New Year's Eve.

By: Dec. 23, 2024
Joe Sib to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month ImageJoe Sib will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Thursday December 26, Friday December 27, Saturday December 28, and Tuesday December 31.
 
 Joe Sib is a comedian known for his witty and engaging stand-up performances. He incorporates his life experiences from growing up in California to being a former punk rock frontman in the bands WAX and 22 Jacks to his now current life as a father into his comedy routines.
 
Sib's style combines storytelling with observational humor, offering a unique perspective shaped by his diverse background in music and comedy. Both Drybar and 800 Pound Gorilla have released comedy specials from him in 2023.
 
One of the many highlights of his comedy career was the unique opportunity along with comedy legend Jim Breuer to be the opening act of the 2018-2019 Metallica tour which redefined the term “opening act”.
 
His performances are appreciated for their authenticity and humor that resonates with audiences who enjoy comedy with a fresh and honest perspective.

 

