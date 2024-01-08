Jackie Kashian to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Week

See the production from January 11 - 13.
Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:
Thursday, January 11 / 7:30 PM / $20.00
Friday, January 12 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00
Saturday, January 13 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00
Jackie Kashian has been doing stand-up for over 35 years. Last seen on the Late Late Show with James Corden, her new special (and album of the same title) Stay-Kashian was #1 on Amazon, iTunes and debuted #3 on Billboard's Comedy Chart.
She has over 75 million listens on Spotify and Pandora. She has two podcasts; The Dork Forest, (since 2006), where she talks with people about what they love to do, think about, and collect. She also has a podcast with Laurie Kilmartin, where they talk about the thing they both love to do and think about… stand-up comedy. It is called The Jackie and Laurie Show.
Advance tickets available.
Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.
For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations
