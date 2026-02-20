Denver Art Society Unveils March 2026 Events

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Denver Art Society has released its schedule of events for March 2026, featuring live music, open mic performances, collaborative art-making, and gallery nights showcasing work by Colorado artists. All events take place at 734 Santa Fe Drive. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.

Friday, March 6

First Friday | 5–9 p.m.

Original artwork by 150 Colorado artists will be on display alongside live music throughout the evening.

Live Music Lineup:

5–6 p.m.: Undershakers

6–7 p.m.: Travels

7–8 p.m.: Spit Shine

8–9 p.m.: eSonny Masicampo

9–10 p.m.: Brew Glass

Additional programming includes DJ Zobain, MOOSGH, and Federal Bureau of Funk at the Tree House, and Elephant in the Room in the Underground Studios.

Monday, March 9

Collaboration Art Night | 5–9 p.m.

An open gathering for creatives to collaborate across disciplines. Participants are invited to play music, write poetry, paint, or participate in “pass the canvas.”

Friday, March 13

Open Mic Night | 7–10 p.m.

Open to amateur and professional performers. Comedy, music, poetry, spoken word, and other performance styles are welcome. Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Charles Levesque with co-hosts Uriah and Chrissy Higgins.

Friday, March 20

3rd Friday | 6–10 p.m.

An evening of art and music featuring a guest DJ.

DJ/EDM/Hip Hop Night hosted by Amanda Bushere (Panda $tyle).

Sunday, March 29

Sundays on Santa Fe | 1–5 p.m.

Live art demonstrations and live music, hosted by Sean McIntyre.

Denver Art Society was named “Best Place to Start an Art Collection” by Westword in 2024. For more information, call 303-534-1132 or visit online.