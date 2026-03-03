James “Murr” Murray Brings THE ERRORS TOUR To The Stanley Hotel

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian and television personality James Murray will bring JAMES “MURR” MURRAY: THE ERRORS TOUR to the The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, Colorado on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Presented by Comedy Works Entertainment, the event will feature two performances scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The shows are for audiences ages 21 and over.

Murray is best known as “Murr” on the television series Impractical Jokers and as a host on The Misery Index. On the road, he performs an interactive comedy show that combines stand-up storytelling with audience participation.

During the performance, Murray shares behind-the-scenes stories, presents previously unseen video clips from Impractical Jokers, and invites audience members to participate in live versions of the show’s signature challenges.

A limited number of VIP tickets will include a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. through the venue’s ticketing outlets.