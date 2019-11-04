Dov Davidoff and Dan Cummins take the stage at ComedyWorks this week. See full details below:

Dov Davidoff

Comedy Works South at the Landmark

November 7 - 9

Combining hyper ADD with an amusingly acute take on things, Dov Davidoff puts on a high intensity stand-up show, making him an audience favorite. There's no doubt that Davidoff has established himself as one of the MUST-SEE acts on the scene today.

As an actor, Dov played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the film Invincible, as well as ongoing roles on NBC's Shades of Blue, and HBO's Crashing. He's also been seen on The League on FX, Raines on NBC, Law & Order, Boston Legal, and Maron.

As a comedian, Davidoff has written and performed two one-hour stand-up specials for television and has appeared on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Chappelle's Show, Showtime, Comedy Central, and many others. His comedy album, The Point Is... (Recorded live at Comedy Works), was voted one of the Top Ten Comedy Albums of the year on iTunes and in Punchline magazine. Dov performs at comedy venues across the country and recently had a memoir published by St. Martin's Press entitled Road Dog, life and reflections of a stand-up comic from the road.

Dan Cummins

Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

November 7 - 10

Dan Cummins has been a guest on multiple late-night TV shows, from Conan to The Tonight Show to This Is Not Happening. He's had a Comedy Central Presents half-hour special, a one-hour Comedy Central special titled Crazy with a Capital F, and his special Don't Wake the Bear is currently streaming on Amazon. Dan's enormous fan base on Pandora is part of what makes him stand out. Over 300,000 fans have created stations solely based on Dan Cummins comedy, pushing his plays to over 306 million.

Dan's never-ending quest for knowledge has led him into the sometimes dark but always interesting and hilarious world of Timesuck. This weekly podcast is a slightly irreverent but consistently entertaining way for the eternal knowledge seeker to get their dose of thoroughly researched information. From Scientology to Jeffrey Dahmer to the KKK, no topic is off limits.

Remaining true to his love for writing and his passion to make people laugh, Dan stepped out on his own after recording five previous albums with Warner Brothers Records, to record two albums, Maybe I'm the Problem and Feel the Heat, in 2018.

* Join Dan for a LIVE recording of his podcast Timesuck! on Sunday at 7pm.

