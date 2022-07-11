Comedian Duncan Trussell to Perform at Comedy Works This Month

Duncan Trussell is a stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor. His popular podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour, which has been downloaded over 25 million times, is known for its blend of humor, fringe ideas, eclectic guests, and great interviews.

Duncan wrote and performed on Fuel TV's sketch show Stupidface, and guest starred on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Showtime's La La Land, Fox's MadTV, and Comedy Central's Nick Swardson's Pretend Time. Duncan also told a true story of a crazy acid trip on Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening. He has appeared in five episodes of Comedy Central's Emmy-nominated Drunk History and done voices on Cartoon Network's Emmy-winning Adventure Time. He is a regular on The Joe Rogan Experience and co-hosted Syfy's Joe Rogan Questions Everything.

Duncan Trussell will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, July 14 / 8:00 PM / $25.00

Friday, July 15/ 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, July 16 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com