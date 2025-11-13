Cary Elwes Returns To Denver For THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment will present The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the previously scheduled December 27 performance will now take place on the new March date, and all tickets will be honored. A limited number of VIP packages will be available, including premium seating, a pre-show meet and greet with photo opportunity, and a signed copy of Cary Elwes’ book As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride. Tickets are on sale at ParamountDenver.com.

About The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

Guests will join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film The Princess Bride. Following a screening of the movie, Elwes will participate in a moderated discussion sharing stories and commentary from the making of the film.

The program revisits the world of Florin and Guilder with an evening that reflects the film’s mix of fencing, fighting, chases, escapes, miracles, and its central story of true love.

Elwes’ film and television credits include Seinfeld, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Saw, Days of Thunder, Twister, Liar Liar, Stranger Things, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He recently appeared in Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. He will now share personal stories from the making of The Princess Bride as part of this national tour.

A limited number of VIP packages will be offered, including prime seating, a meet and greet with Elwes, and a signed copy of As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.