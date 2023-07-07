Brian Simpson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Weekend

Comedy Works has announced that Brian Simpson will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square. Brian Simpson is a stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles, CA.

His background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran has led to a rare combination of life experiences that he manages to channel into a refreshingly unique point of view. Brian is a paid regular at the World-Famous Comedy Store, has been named a New Face 2021 at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, a Comedian to Watch 2021 by Vulture magazine, and made his TV debut on Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade.

Don't miss his half hour comedy special on The Standups Season 3 streaming NOW on Netflix.

Thursday July 13 / 7:30 PM / $26.00

Friday July 14 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Saturday July 15 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here.