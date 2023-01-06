Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14

Comedy Works has announced that Beth Stelling will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square. Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles.

Her one-hour stand-up special produced by Conan O'Brien is currently streaming on HBO Max. Beth was most recently an ESE on TBS' The Last OG. Before that, she was an on-set writer on the Universal hit, Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. She also wrote on seasons 1 and 2 of Crashing for HBO (and was the on-set punch-up writer for both seasons), Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity, and Sarah Silverman's Hulu show I Love You, America.

Beth's half-hour special currently streams in The Standups series for Netflix.