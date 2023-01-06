Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14

Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. 

Jan. 06, 2023  

Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14

Comedy Works has announced that Beth Stelling will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square. Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles.

Her one-hour stand-up special produced by Conan O'Brien is currently streaming on HBO Max. Beth was most recently an ESE on TBS' The Last OG. Before that, she was an on-set writer on the Universal hit, Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. She also wrote on seasons 1 and 2 of Crashing for HBO (and was the on-set punch-up writer for both seasons), Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity, and Sarah Silverman's Hulu show I Love You, America.

Beth's half-hour special currently streams in The Standups series for Netflix.




Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND Photo
Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET
Experience a contemporary take on two timeless tales, “The Three Musketeers” and “Romeo & Juliet,” presented by Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company, a Tony-award-winning theater company building a discerning audience by touring exceptional productions.
The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February Photo
The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February
The Upstart Crow Theatre Company will continue its 42nd season with Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. Performance dates are February 2-5 and 9-12, 2023 at the Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center.
Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8 Photo
Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8
Comedy Works has announced that Ryan Kelly will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, January 5 – 8.
Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7 Photo
Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7
Comedy Works has announced that Josh Johnson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, January 5 - 7 

More Hot Stories For You


Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIETLakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET
January 6, 2023

Experience a contemporary take on two timeless tales, “The Three Musketeers” and “Romeo & Juliet,” presented by Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company, a Tony-award-winning theater company building a discerning audience by touring exceptional productions.
The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in FebruaryThe Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February
January 4, 2023

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company will continue its 42nd season with Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. Performance dates are February 2-5 and 9-12, 2023 at the Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center.
Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8
January 3, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Ryan Kelly will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, January 5 – 8.
Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7
January 3, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Johnson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, January 5 - 7 
Matt Iseman Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, December 29 - 31Matt Iseman Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, December 29 - 31
December 27, 2022

Matt Iseman will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark to ring in the New Year.
share