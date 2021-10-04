Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK Comes to Newman Center and Boulder Theater in April 2022

The world is a pretty scary place, and that's why they drink (wine and milkshakes preferred)!  

Oct. 4, 2021  

Comedy Works Entertainment presents And That's Why We Drink: Here for the Boos Tour! at Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8th at 10am and are $30.00. A limited number of VIP tickets include premium seating for $60.00. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, www.newmantix.com, or 303-871-7220.

The tours then make a stop at Boulder Theater on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8th at 10am and are $30.00. A limited number of VIP tickets include premium seating for $60.00. Tickets are available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

ABOUT AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK: And That's Why We Drink is a 2019 Webby award-winning, comedic true crime and paranormal focused podcast hosted by Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer. Every Sunday, listeners are served deep dives into chilling ghost stories and the most provocative true crime cases. ATWWD is downloaded over 1.5M times each week, and their live shows sell out theaters across the country. In January 2020, ATWWD will set out on the "Here for the Boos! Tour," a 50-city theater journey across the US and Canada. The world is a pretty scary place, and that's why they drink (wine and milkshakes preferred)!


