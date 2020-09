Danish National Symphony Orchestra Presents KRIVINE & THE LITTLE MERMAID

Performances take place October 22 and 23, 2020.

Danish National Symphony Orchestra will present Krivine & The Little Mermaid, October 22 and 23, 2020.

The performances take place at DR Koncerthuset: Concert Hall, Emil Holms Kanal 20, Copenhagen, Hovedstaden, 0999 København C, Denmark.

Programme

Berlioz, Hector (1803-1869) - Le Carnaval romain, Op.9

Chopin, Fryderyk Franciszek (1810-1849) - Piano Concerto no. 1 in E minor, Op.11

Zemlinsky, Alexander von (1871-1942) - Die Seejungfrau (The Mermaid), symphonic fantasia after H. C. Andersen

Performers

Danish National Symphony Orchestra

Emmanuel Krivine - Conductor

Yulianna Avdeeva - Piano

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

