THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes to the Playhouse On Rodney Square

The Playhouse on Rodney Square will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE is making its way across America in a live, interactive stage show this fall. “Come on Down” and be a part of this family friendly stage show (non-televised) offering fans a chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE will be performing at The Playhouse on Rodney Square on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST, giving randomly selected contestants a chance to play everyone's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Special packages will be available for those who consider themselves a Superfan of America's legendary Game Show; including special gifts, seating and even the chance to spin The Big Wheel. Check our website for details and packages available.

Playing to packed houses for more than 20 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 15 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you're a fan of “The Price Is Right” on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show.

