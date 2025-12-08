Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; Everett Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Madalynn Martino
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
33%
Kimberly Fitch
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
23%
Kim Taylor
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
14%
Shondelle Graulich
- RENT
- Clear Space Theatre
11%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
9%
Mark Lenhard
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
4%
Hayley Hughes
- MARY POPPINS
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Patrick Murray
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sally Borghardt
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
29%
Jacey Brittingham & Bella Myers
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
23%
Valerie Beardsley
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
21%
Christopher Decker
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
14%
Linda Halak
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
9%
Rosanne Dellaversano
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
4%Best Direction Of A Musical
Bob Gatchel
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
35%
Fred Munzert
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
18%
Valerie Beardsley
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
11%
David Button
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
11%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
7%
Kenney Workman
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
4%
David Button
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
3%
Brian Kavanaugh
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
John H. Hulse
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
2%
Ray Crozier
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Kenn Koubeck
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Delaware Children’s Theater
2%
Kerry Kristine McElrone
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
1%
Christopher Decker
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Clear Space Theatre
1%
Andrew Dean Laino
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Dominic Santos
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Wilmington Drama League
29%
Valerie Beardsley
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Everett theater
22%
Christopher Decker
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
21%
Kim Taylor
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
10%
Kim Taylor
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
10%
Joe Pukatsch
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Jenna Cole
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Marsha L. Amato-Greenspan
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
1%Best Ensemble ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
26%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
24%ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
10%EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Clear Space Theatre
8%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
6%NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
5%ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theatre
4%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
4%SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
2%EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
2%SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
2%MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
2%I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
1%FEARLESS IMPROV
- City Theater Company
0%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valerie Gatchel
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
30%
JP Lacap
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
23%
“V” Valerie Gatchel
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
13%
Kyle Woodham
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
9%
Brendan Smith
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
7%
Rachel Loper
- SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
7%
Valerie Gatchel
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
6%
Lindsay Stevens
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
4%
Jason Burns
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Julie Lawrence
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
35%
Lucas Colon
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
19%
Kylie Boggs
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
14%
Vicki Coleman
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
11%
Jim Weber
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
8%
Gail Betton Kelso
- SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
6%
Joe Trainor
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
5%
James Fuerst
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
3%Best Musical ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
31%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
16%ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
13%BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
7%JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Clear Space Theatre
5%MARY POPPINS
- Wilmington Drama League
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
3%SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
3%EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
45%SCHOOL FOR LITTLE MERMAIDS
- Clear Space Theatre
33%MOUSES IN WONDERLAND
- Clear Space Theatre
23%Best Performer In A Musical
Joshua Townsend
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
24%
Sutton Kaylor
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
19%
Gideon McManus
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
7%
Christopher Decker
- EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Clear Space Theatre
7%
Kevin Young
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
6%
Maya McGrory
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
5%
Lizzie Musa
- ANASTASIA
- The Everett Theatre
5%
Steven Perry
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
3%
Marcos Salvador-Riera
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
3%
Beth Dugan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Scarlett Gleason
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
2%
Shana Roberts
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Catherine Callahan
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington drama League
2%
Emily Swett
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
2%
Stephen Piergrossi
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Lorraine Leavel
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
2%
John Jerbasi
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
2%
Meghan Arters
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
1%
Patrick Murray
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
1%
John H. Hulse
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
1%Best Performer In A Play
Leslie Green Shapiro
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
27%
Amanda Briskin-Wallace
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
16%
Rachel Brandenburg
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
13%
Sarah Rose
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Clear Space Theatre
7%
Erin Perry
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
7%
Brianna Barkus
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
7%
JaMarcus Outley
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
5%
Andrew Dluhy
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Heather Ford
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Everett Theatre
3%
Dan Harkins
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
John Barker
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Pete Sweeney
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Rebecca Gallatin
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
2%
Cindy McHenry Starcher
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
1%Best Play ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Wilmington Drama League
26%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett
26%POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
18%ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
16%NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
7%FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
4%I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Keenan
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
30%
Mal Meehan & Shane Dreher
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
29%
Jay Keenan
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
12%
Kim Taylor
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
12%
Ed O’Connor
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
6%
Mark Lenard
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
5%
Josh Getka
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
5%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ava Taylor
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
27%
Mia Mintz
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
18%
Christopher Decker
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
10%
Max Nelson
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
10%
Spencer Wattay
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
6%
Julianna Schechter
- ANASTASIA
- The Everett Theatre
6%
Martin Morris
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
4%
Cole Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Shana Roberts
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Gabrielle Peal
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
4%
Lauren Cusick
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Owen Kanienberg
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
2%
Joseph Brown
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
1%
Aubrey Murphy
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Maria Glockner
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
38%
Ashley Williams
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
12%
Ethan Han
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Everett Theatre
11%
Barry Schechter
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
10%
Gail Wagner
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
6%
Kathy Buterbaugh
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
6%
Mike Tucker
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
4%
PAM HUXTABLE
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Andy Weymouth
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Christina Sophia
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
3%
Katie Gorman
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Jen Mrozek
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Everett Theatre
30%
The Milton Theatre
28%
Wilmington Drama League
26%
Clear Space Theatre
6%
Delaware Theatre Company
3%
Second Street Players
3%
Possum Point Players
2%
Bootless Stageworks
1%
Smyrna Opera House
1%
City Theater Company
0%