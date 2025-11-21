The Grand Adds Five New Events Including BLIPPI and More For Its 2025–2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Grand will add five new performances to its 2025–2026 season, with tickets now on sale to the public. The new engagements include a mix of music, comedy, and family entertainment presented across the venue’s stages. These events join more than 40 productions previously announced for the season.

AN EVENING WITH Josh Ritter: A BOOK OF GOLD THROWN OPEN — February 6, 2026

The baby grand will host an evening with singer, songwriter, musician, and author Josh Ritter. Ritter has released eleven studio albums, including Fever Breaks, and is recognized for his work across music and literature. NPR Music has described his songwriting as marked by empathy and sharply observed storytelling.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE: RATTLE, RAMBLE AND ROLL TOUR 2026 — March 8, 2026

Blackberry Smoke will bring its Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour to Copeland Hall. The band’s repertoire draws on Southern rock, blues-inflected classic rock, and country traditions. Their most recent album, Be Right Here, features character-driven songs that reflect the group’s long-running ties to Georgia. VIP packages will be available for purchase.

BORED TEACHERS: “IS IT FRIDAY YET?!” COMEDY TOUR — April 25, 2026

The Bored Teachers comedy tour will return to Copeland Hall with new material focused on classroom experiences and educator humor. The collective has built a large digital following and has performed widely across the United States and internationally. Since 2022, their touring productions have played to audiences in theaters across 49 states, five countries, and three continents.

THE CANINE STARS STUNT DOG SHOW — May 31, 2026

The Canine Stars will bring a stunt dog program to Copeland Hall, featuring rescued dogs performing disciplines such as freestyle frisbee, agility racing, high jumping, and dog dancing. The performance includes a dock-diving long-jump demonstration using a ball-pit pool and highlights the dogs’ training and adoption backgrounds. The group has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Nickelodeon Unleashed, and American Ninja Warrior.

BE LIKE BLIPPI TOUR — June 7, 2026

Copeland Hall will host the touring production Be Like Blippi, created by Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment. Designed for children ages 2–7, the show will feature Blippi and Meekah onstage in an interactive program incorporating songs such as “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance,” and “Curious Like Me.” Families may purchase an optional Photo Experience, with each attendee required to hold both a show ticket and a Photo Experience ticket; minors must be accompanied by an adult.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for all five newly announced events are on sale at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577. Discounts are available through multi-show purchase bundles, including 10% off when buying three shows and 20% off when purchasing six shows, along with additional parking and dining benefits (valid for select Broadway in Wilmington performances).

The Grand will continue to announce new programming throughout the season. Details and updates are available at TheGrandWilmington.org. All dates, artists, ticket availability, and pricing are subject to change.