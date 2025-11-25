Review: CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT at Candlelight Music Theatre

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aisle Say is really dating himself as he references Laurel and Hardy’s MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS. It must have been 1953 on Christmas Day when I first saw it on our black and white Motorola. I still believed. I was mesmerized. Each Christmas Day for many years I looked forward to it. That movie made it difficult to disbelieve.

The ensemble in Act I is costumed as pixies and elves and Santa (Tim Moudy) sports traditional Christmas attire. (St. Nick has been on ozempic this year). Same costuming with Mrs. Claus (Jessica Ball), Clarice? (Tori Healy) and Rudolf (Jared Calhoun). Aisle Say has a problem with the script mentioning GPS, UPS and Norad?

Act I dialogue was stilted and sophomoric. Nor did it segue.

Luckily, the production was redeemed in Act II, when the Christmas concert commenced.

From the first number it glowed with the warmth, nostalgia, and heart that define the holiday season, offering an evening of music that felt both intimate and joyfully grand. Under the assured musical direction of Julia Kershetsky, the company delivered a shimmering tapestry of classic Christmas songs, rich harmonies, and lovingly crafted performances that invited the audience into a world lit by memory, magic, and melody.

The evening opened with a burst of cheer from Anthony Connell, whose performance of “Here Comes Santa Claus” radiated effortless charm. Connell’s crooning voice has a gleam to it—bright as tinsel, smooth as ribbon—and he set the festive tone from the very first phrase. Later, he returned with a beautifully restrained and heartfelt “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” which offered a moment of quiet reflection amid the evening’s sparkle. His delivery carried both yearning and warmth, grounding the show in the emotional core of the holiday season.

A vocal highlight came from Mae Burrus and Company, whose stirring rendition of “Do You Hear What I Hear” showcased the ensemble’s finely blended harmonies. Burrus’ clear, resonant lead floated above the choir with a sense of wonder, while the company provided a lush, enveloping sound behind her. It was a musical moment filled with reverence, perfectly suited to the candlelit ambiance.

A delightful shift in tone arrived courtesy of Mrs. Claus—played with delicious flair by Jessica Ball—who strutted her way through “Santa Baby.” Ball’s playful, teasing interpretation injected the program with humor and mischievous sparkle. She controlled the stage with winks, phrasing, and a velvety vocal line that leaned into the song’s sly charm without ever overplaying it.

Another emotional centerpiece was Erin Lunde’s luminous “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Lunde sang with a sincerity and ache that tugged at the heart, capturing both the melancholy and the hope woven into the classic. Her voice, tender and pure, filled the room with a stillness that held the audience in the palm of her hand.

The beating heart of Christmas by Candlelight, however, was its ensemble—a tremendously gifted company that included Kylie Barden, Jared Calhoun, Timothy Lamont Cannon, Maureen Cotellese, Tina Gabriella Delano, Dan Healy (Sam the Snowman), Tori Healy, Tim Moudy, Heather Healy, Cody Palmer, Samantha Ricciuti, Tess Sinatra, Shawn Weaver, and Shaun Yates. Together, they formed a vocal blend as warm and rich as a fireside carol.

Under Kershetsky’s direction, the ensemble delivered stirring, full-bodied renditions of some of the most cherished Christmas standards: a jubilant “Joy to the World,” a soaring “O Holy Night,” a crystalline “Carol of the Bells,” and an inviting “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Their “White Christmas” shimmered with nostalgia, while “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” sent the audience home wrapped in joy.

Elegantly sung, lovingly staged, and filled with holiday heart, Christmas by Candlelight was more than a concert—it was a celebration of community, memory, and the enduring magic of Christmas music.

Photography by Tisa Della-Volpe

