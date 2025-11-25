Review: CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT at The Candlelight Theatre

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s the same thinking every year. You tell yourself, this year the holidays will be different. But, the days fly by and before you know it – BAM! – Thanksgiving is two days away and Christmas is just around the corner. You start to get a little panicked. So much to do, so little time. It’s very easy to become a Grinch. Hang on! What you really need is to slow down and take time for yourself. Have a little fun. And it just so happens, there’s a little dinner theater in Arden, Delaware full of elves just waiting to serve up a platter full of holiday cheer just for you.



Christmas by Candlelight has been voted the Best Musical by its patrons a few times now. I can see why. While going to the theater means watching performers tell a story about people you don’t know whilst singing and dancing, Christmas by Candlelight makes the evening about you – the theater patron. There isn’t a difficult multi-plot storyline to follow nor are there heavy social or political messages. It’s simple FUN! A light, smile inducing evening of frivolity to put anyone into the holiday spirit.



Well, I did fib a little. Act One is a story with a plot crafted by Max Redman. But don’t stress, it is super simple and geared for all ages. However, if you don’t want to follow the plot, then don’t. You can sit back and enjoy the numerous holiday songs being sung for the pure entertainment of it all. (What I’m getting at is: Christmas by Candlelight is a great holiday infused amusement no matter your mental investment.)



Act One is set in Christmastown with all of the usual suspects – Mr. & Mrs. Clause, Rudolph, a Snowman, and Elves. The story melds the tale of a classic animated holiday television special with the modern rollicking Elf movie and musical to create the plot of an impending superstorm snow fall on Christmas Eve that threatens the delivery of toys by the Santa. In true musical theater fashion, the characters sing and dance while sorting through the dilemma before finding the dramatically happy solution. The songs chosen to advance the story are whimsical, charming, and funny. My favorite was the George Michael’s song, Last Christmas. Yours might be I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm or The Santa Medley. I think the cast may say it’s Run Run Rudolph.



While Act One has a storyline, Act Two is a straight-on musical revue. If there is a storyline for Act Two, it’s one of holiday togetherness and reverence. (I’m going to be honest, I was not expecting the song choices to include sacred ones.) Songs included in Act Two range from I’ll Be Home For Christmas and Merry Christmas, Darling to O Come All Ye Faithful and The Little Drummer Boy. Whatever the song, it is guaranteed to be wonderfully performed. There are no lead actors or actresses; the entire evening is offered as a gift of love by an incredible ensemble of theater artists. Just when you think your heart is full of holiday cheer, the kinship with your fellow theater-goers increases with a few sing-along tunes. A lovely senior citizen sitting in front of me sang out in her beautiful voice with the gusto of seasoned performer.



No performer outshines the other. Each sprinkles their own bit of holiday glitter on the party. I was without a +1 for the evening so I chatted with my tablemates about their favorites. We all agreed that when pressed for an answer, we’d go with the powerful rendition of Do You Hear What I Hear performed by Mae Burrus and the Mel Torme holiday standard, The Christmas Song performed by Timothy Lamont Cannon. It was a tough call because the song and dance number Santa Baby with Mrs. Clause (Jessica Ball) was all in fun. The 12 Pains of Christmas had everyone in the room nodding their heads in absolute agreement about the antics we all endure during the holiday season.



Christmas by Candlelight isn’t the type of production that needs flashy costumes, sets, props or lighting. All of those production components were simple, well designed and implemented without distracting from the performers. The cozy North Pole lodge set filled with Christmas trees and decorations makes you want to grab a mug of hot chocolate and settle in the comfy chair. Kudos to the production team Max Redman (Stage Director), Julia Kershetsky (Music Director), Jody Anderson (Choreographer), Jeff Reim (Set Designer), Matthew J. Kator (Lighting Designer), Dennis Mahoney (Sound), Timothy Lamont Cannon (Costumes), Anthony Connell (Properties & Set Dressing), Clayton Stacey (Wigs/Hair/Makeup), and Michelle Mattera (Production Stage Manager).



The Ensemble includes Jessica Ball (Mrs. Claus), Kylie Barden, Mae Burrus, Jared Calhoun (Rudolph), Anthony Connell, Timothy Lamont Cannon, Maureen Cotellese, Tina Gabriella Delano, Dan Healy (Sam The Snowman), Heather Healy, Tori Healy (Clarise), Erin Lunde, Tim Moudy (Santa), Cody Palmer, Samantha Ricchiuti, Tess Sinatra, Shawn Weaver, and Shaun Yates, and most of whom are Candlelight regulars. Pretty sure you can catch each of them doing at least one show next season at Candlelight. And speaking of next season, do you have your subscription? I was extremely happy to learn that my tablemates were all long time subscribers.



Find the time to see Christmas by Candlelight, if not to ignite your holiday fire, then to just enjoy an evening out while supporting live theater and some amazingly talented performers. You won’t be sorry. I’m not certain but there may be “Show Only” tickets available for this one. You’ll have to call the Box Office to find out.



Happy Holidays!!





Christmas by Candlelight

Written & Directed by Max Redman

Runs November 15 to December 21



The Candlelight Theatre

2208 Millers Road

Wilmington, DE 19810

(302) 475-2313

www.candlelighttheatredelaware.com

