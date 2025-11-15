Possum Point Players to Present THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Herdman kids might set the Christmas tree on fire and they might toss the baby Jesus doll off the stage, but all that aside, they surely will melt hearts in the last scene of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Opening Friday, December 5, the Possum Point Players' production of the hilarious but touching Christmas classic will set a holiday mood that will last through December 25. Tickets are on sale for performances on the weekends of Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14.

Seats for 2:00 pm Sunday matinees are rapidly filling up. There is still good selection for 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday shows but Patrons are advised to purchase tickets soon to make sure this show is part of holiday celebrations.

Directing for the first time in Possum Hall, veteran director Marge Ventura has assembled a cast of 28 to bring to life the infamous six Herdman kids and a patient church member and mom who falls into directing the annual Christmas pageant. Add to them, the mom’s family, a host of interested (gossipy?) church members and many young Sunday school attendees who are used to serving in the Angels Choir, except now, they are traumatized by the Herdmans.

The cast includes Jay Dupont Jimenez (Father), Melody Westphal (Mother), Violet Everngam (Beth), Finn Kirk (Charlie), Seidon Shaffer (Ralph Herdman), Virginia Westphal (Imogene Herdman), Chase Kirk (Leroy Herdman), Noah Kunde (Claude Herdman), Ryan Guhr (Ollie Herdman), Jackie Hoshaw (Gladys Herdman), Harper Floyd (Alice), Olivia Holdzkom (Maxine), Cheryl Graves (Mrs. Armstrong), Bonnie Zellerbach (Mrs. Slocum), Gretchen Hoshaw (Mrs. Clark), Kate Shaffer (Mrs. Clausing), Shelley Deppa (Mrs. McCarthy), Sawyer Shaffer (Elmer Hopkins), Jude Tyre (Hobie), Levi Floyd (David), Megan Hudson (Firefighter 1), Matt Everngam (Firefighter 2), Jake Macklin (Rev. Hopkins), Julien Hoshaw (Shepherd), Darby Fleming (Angel Choir), Lanie Hudson (Angel Choir), Piper Graves (Angel Choir), and Summer Everngam (Angel Choir).

Joining Ventura on the creative team are Janice Hall (assistant director and stage manager), Barbara Sartell (assistant stage manager), Lorraine Westphal (tech/crew), Andrew Campbell (set/backstage), and Ed O'Conner (set designer).