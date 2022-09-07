Possum Point Players Presents CALENDAR GIRLS This Month

A play that will bring laughter, touch hearts and provide inspiration, "Calendar Girls" is set to open in Possum Hall Friday, Sept. 16. The fall production is performed Sept. 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 and 24; Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for this humorous yet poignant story may be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling 302-856-4560. All seats are reserved; tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. Pre-show ticket sales are numerous, purchasing early is recommended in order to reserve preferred seats.

Rebecca Craft of Slaughter Beach directs "Calendar Girls" and Glen Pruitt of Rehoboth Beach is assistant director. The cast features many familiar faces and some making a first appearance at Possum Hall. Cast members Susannah Griffin, Donna de Kuyper and Elizabeth Roe live in Lewes and Lori Ann Johnson, Steve Given and Steven Perry live in Rehoboth Beach.

Kim Cuesta and Jordan Kilgore are Salisbury, MD, residents, and EJ Panico lives in Seaford. Gina Shuck lives in Dover, Cat Baker in Georgetown, Joan Cohen in Millsboro and Monica McNee in Dagsboro.

"Calendar Girls" is based on the true story of a group of British women who go all out, and take it all off, to come up with a project to raise awareness and money after one of their members suffers loss of a loved one to cancer. Possum Point Players audience members will be taken to a church hall in a small village in Yorkshire where area members of the Women's Institute (WI) meet. This group of random and somewhat rogue members pretends to try t'ai chi, enjoys a mug or two of Knapley Knocker and hears and feels each other's life issues. All the while, they plot the best entries, or more likely the most outrageous ones, for Women's Institute competitions.

For a required annual calendar, the W.I. hierarchy chose another thrilling subject such as bridges in Yorkshire or perhaps church door mats. Somehow, someone in the Knapley group comes up with the idea of a nude calendar featuring the local ladies of the W.I. Of course, there are valid and thoughtful reasons anyone would think of that. The need to raise money for a bottom-welcoming settee in the hospital waiting room is one. A settee that perhaps will feature a small plaque honoring a much-loved husband who was taken by cancer.

Members' antics and minor in-group politicking maneuvers are showcased in the church hall as the seasons are spanned. Flowers, food, fashions and holiday projects mark the calendar as the story follows lives, relationships and most of all, love.

"Calendar Girls" is appropriate for general audiences. As the author said, "As in the best traditions of vaudevillian fan dances, the art of the play's nudity lies in what is withheld."

"Hay Fever"" is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.