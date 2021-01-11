Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Artisan Center Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of Dallas winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
BroadwayWorld is committed to supporting local theatre in 2021 (and beyond!) If you have a show coming up we'd love to include you in our local listings. Submit one here.
Want to submit a news story/press release about your upcoming 2021 performances? Submit it here.
Are you a theatre industry member? Sign up for our Industry newsletter ! Join here.
Lookin for a digital theatre program solution for your upcoming season? Check out Stage Mag.
Want to be notified when nominations open for 2021? Sign up here!
Check Out The 2020 Dallas Award Winners!
Best Ensemble
MAMMA MIA - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019
Costume Design of the Decade
Lisa Rodenbaugh - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Nick Mann - LES MISERABLES - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Aaron Arroyo - THE CRUCIBLE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019
Favorite Social Media
North Texas Performing Arts
Lighting Design of the Decade
Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019
Original Script Of The Decade
Greg McKnight - THE ADVENTURE OF BETAKID - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019
Performer Of The Decade
Shaun Senter - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Bryan Douglas - SEUSSICAL - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020
Sound Design of the Decade
Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019
Theatre Company Of The Decade
North Texas Performing Arts
Vocalist Of The Decade
Violet Novak - ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020
The 2020 Regional Awards are also brought to you by BroadwayWorld Stage Door!
Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!
Upon launch, we're featuring over 100 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikowski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Adrianna Hicks, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, Stephanie Torns, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser. Plus more stars to be announced!
Book A Shoutout Today
From This Author BWW Staff
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Manoa Valley Theatre & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Naples Performing Arts Center & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, First Presbyterian Theater & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards! WMU Shaw Theatre, Kalamazoo Civic Theatre & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Iowa Stage Theatre Company & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Local Theater Company, 19 K Productions & More Take Home Wins!