WaterTower Theatre Raises Thousands for Local Theatre Professionals and Education Partnerships at Annual Gala

WaterTower Theatre (WTT) celebrated their new season along with the success and growth of their community, with their "New Works. New Voices. New Light." Spring Gala. This was the organization's first gala event in over 3 years. The celebration was held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the elegant Venue Forty 50, in Addison, Texas.

"New Works. New Voices. New Light" was a decadent occasion celebrating everything that makes WaterTower Theatre remarkable in this new era of theatre making. The Gala featured several performances from incredible professional artists who make their homes here in North Texas, including Christopher J. Deaton, Laura Lites, Jéssica Webba, Anthony J. Ortega, Alison Whitehurst, Kylie Stewart, André Williams, The Abbey Legends Quartet, and pianist Mark Mullino who also music directed the event.

WaterTower announced two new exciting educational partnerships with Texas Scottish Rite Hospital and The Warren Center. "With these new educational initiatives for our next season, we have expanded our community engagement and philanthropic efforts to help children living with challenges of all kinds, through classes which will incorporate storytelling, role playing, theatre games, confidence building exercises and other activities. As a young man with a physical challenge myself, I found music and theatre as an inspiration to grow and develop a fruitful life, and now my own son (age 4) who is Autistic is benefitting from those same tools through therapy. Not every family or child in our community is lucky enough to have adequate access to diagnosis or treatment. As theatre makers, we can enhance the efforts of places like Texas Scottish Rite Hospital and The Warren Center by providing free monthly Saturday theatre classes at no cost." Shane Peterman said.

The Town of Addison is WaterTower Theatre's biggest sponsor & supporter, and included professional theatre as a vital part of the Town's planning. Through their combined efforts, WTT

has maintained a 27 year history as one of the nation's leading professional theatre companies and a destination flagship arts institution in North Texas.

The honorable Mayor Joe Chow was in attendance and remarked, "Director of WaterTower Theatre, Shane Peterman, has demonstrated his leadership. We have seen the great performances and reviews...I always said that, 'A great city can't live without great performing art!'" Other dignitaries in attendance included Mayor Pro Tem Guillermo Quintanilla, Denise Quintanilla, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Paul Walden, Marsha Walden, council member Tom Braun, Anita Braun, and council member Marlin Willesen.

Sponsors of this year's event included, The Town of Addison, Gala Chair Jeanette Johnson, and the WaterTower Theatre Board of Directors including President Rebecca Neef. Gala Presenting Sponsors in attendance included Oncor, First United Bank, evolv Consulting, Andrea & Keith Redmon, and Philip & Janeva Longacre. Valet was sponsored by AMLI Addison.

The evening was hosted by Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman and Frankie Wilson, co-principal of the Zoe Communications Agency. The hosts recognized the event's Honorary Chairs Andrea and Keith Redmon and their decades of support for North Texas Theatrical Arts and especially WaterTower Theatre.

WaterTower has a long history of being an artistic home to both established and up and coming DFW artists. It serves as an incubator for new works development. "WaterTower Theatre decided not to enter into a major fundraising effort at the onset of the pandemic as many other charitable organizations were flooded with immediate need from our community. This year's gala was truly exceptional and has helped us come close to our goal for this year. I'm truly thankful and humbled by all of our sponsors and dear friends of WaterTower who are helping keep professional theatre alive and thriving in Addison and beyond," said Peterman. The evening was a huge success following the "great intermission" of the COVID pandemic.

WaterTower's 2023 Spring Gala is scheduled for Saturday March 3rd, and will be held at the Addison Theatre Centre. It promises to be a night that is not to be missed. For more information - fbenton@zoecreates.com

About WaterTower Theatre

Founded in 1996, WaterTower Theatre (WTT) is one of Texas' leading professional theatre companies and one of the flagship arts institutions in North Texas, having played an important role as a leader in developing new talent and encouraging the growth of the DFW artistic community through its commitment to hiring local artists. In March 2019, Shane Peterman joined WTT in his current leadership position as Producing Artistic Director. WaterTower Theatre is consistently recognized for its artistic excellence by the Dallas Theatre League, DFW Theatre Critics Forum, The Dallas Morning News, The Dallas Observer, D Magazine, The Column, and The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, among others. WaterTower Theatre has a subscription base of more than 600 subscribers and serves an audience of over 24,000 patrons annually.

WaterTower Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that relies on its ticket income and generous donations from individuals, corporations, foundations, and government organizations to produce world-class live professional theatre and to offer community engagement and arts education programs. WaterTower Theatre gratefully acknowledges the support of the Town of Addison, The Civic League, The Shubert Foundation, TACA, Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. WaterTower Theatre's current 2021 -2022 season is also supported, in part, through the generosity of its many civic, corporate, and foundation donors including AMLI Residential Addison, FASTSIGNS Carrollton, Guaranty Bank, ONCOR, and individual donors Don and Barbara Daseke, The Bob Downs Family, Stan Graner and Jim McBride, Phillip and Janeva Longacre, Kathy Messina and Gary Goodwin, Janiece and Jimmy Niemann, Karol Omlor, Jack and Libby Swindle, Deborah and Craig Sutton, and Ron and Donna Whitehead.