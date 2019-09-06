WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For SISTER ACT

WaterTower Theatre kicks off its 24th Season with Sister Act, which will run October 24 - November 10, 2019 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre.

This hilarious musical comedy based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg features music by Tony Award and 8-time Oscar Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Emmy and Golden Globe winning duo Cheri and Bill Steinkellner. The story follows Deloris Van Cartier, a wannabe diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and is forced to hide in the last place anyone would think to look - a convent! Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. This sparkling musical comedy was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

WaterTower Theatre's production is directed by Cheryl Denson, music directed by Adam C. Wright, and choreographed by Kellie Carroll. The production stars Cherish Robinson as Deloris Van Cartier, Mary Tiner as Mother Superior, Laura Lyman Payne as Sister Mary Robert, Caitlyn Polson as Sister Mary Patrick, Laurel Collins as Sister Mary Lazarus, Chance Harmon as Monsignor O'Hara, John Avant III as Curtis, Jamall Houston as Eddie Souther, Sheridan Monroe as TJ, Bryson Petersen as Joey, Gustavo Perez Diaz as Pablo, Ivy Opdyke as Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours, Laura Yancey as Sister Mary Theresa, Ashley Waddy as Michelle, Cleo Lissade as Tina, and Gabriel Ethridge as Ernie. The ensemble includes Branden A. Bailey, Jeremy Davis, Thi Le, Ursula Villarreal, Margaret Vogel, and Crystal Williams.

The orchestra includes Adam C Wright (Conductor/Keyboard), Kevin Gunter (Synthesizer), Rick Norman (Bass), Michael Ptacin (Percussion), Aaron Sutton (Guitar), Michael Dill (Wind Synth), Chad Ostermiller (Reeds), Carlos Strudwick (Trumpet), and Paul Birk (Trombone).

The creative team also includes Ryan Matthieu Smith as Costume/Wig Designer, Jason Lynch as Lighting Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer/Sound Mixer, Jane Quetin as Properties Designer, Donna Marquet as Scenic Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Production Stage Manager, and Jessica Updike as Assistant Stage Manager.

After witnessing a murder, disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Finding herself at odds with a rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior, Deloris uses her unique flair and singing talent to inspire the choir, breathing new life into the church and community. In doing so, however, she blows her cover and soon her gangster boyfriend and his cronies are giving chase. But little do they know that they're about to find themselves up against the power of Deloris' newfound sisterhood. Filled with Motown, disco and gospel inspired music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, Sister Act will have you REJOICING in the power of sisterhood!

www.watertowertheatre.org





