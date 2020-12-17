Virtual Undermain Presents The Streaming Production Of THINGS MISSING/MISSED

Undermain Theatre and the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group are proud to present the virtual streaming of their co-production of Things Missing/Missed by Justin Locklear, Melissa Flower and Philip Hays.

Through fascinating visual storytelling and surreal stagecraft, Things Missing/Missed reveals how quickly missing/forgetting/evading becomes our human response to the emptiness in our lives. Streaming January 13 - 31, 2021 with ticket prices at an affordable $15, the show explores the relationship of a couple dealing with gaps appearing in their memories, their domestic environment and their relationship. They find their reality to be less tangible than they thought; the pain of their strained affection is elevated by the disappearance of household items. The culprit? A hermit, who may or may not exist. Dive into the dissolving psyche of a strained relationship. What will you find there?

Creative Team: Director/Choreographer: Danielle Georgiou, Director of Photography: Christian Vasquez, Set and Lighting Design: Lori Honeycutt, Composer: Black Taffy (Donovan Jones), Puppet Designer: Justin Locklear, Assistant Director: Kelli Howard, Production Manager: Gabriela Leodiou

Tickets are available at www.undermain.com. Tickets are $15.