Theatrical Event THE THORN Opens Next Week at the Music Hall at Fair Park

THE THORN will play the Music Hall at Fair for a limited run March 8 and 9, 2023 as part of a national tour that will visit 11 cities this spring. Tickets are available at TheThorn.com. For group tickets of 10 or more please contact ashton@thethorn.net.

For more that 25 years, in front of more than 1 million people, THE THORN has shared history's most epic story in a spectacular way: God's love for the world amidst the spiritual battle for all of humanity. Best described as cirque meets the passion of Jesus, THE THORN, is an immersive stage show featuring emotionally powerful music, drama, aerial acts, movement arts, modern dance, and big visual effects. The script is based on the New Testament and takes the audience through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"It is a story full of love, sacrifice, spiritual warfare, and redemption, and we are thrilled to share this amazing event with North Texas" says John Bolin, Creator.

Paul Asay from The Gazette exclaims, "The Thorn is a dramatic and musical extravaganza."

Eric Gorski from The Denver Post remarks, "The Thorn rivals a Broadway production in scope and ambition."

Conceived and performed largely in churches across the country through 2019, THE THORN was mostly shelved during the Covid pandemic and is now slated to reach broader audiences through its national tour that kicked off in Denver, Colorado and will culminate in Miami, Florida on April 8th, Easter weekend. Click here for more information on the national tour.

As a Fathom Event, THE THORN was made into a film that will play in theaters across the country for a special 2-day event March 6-7, 2023. For more information on the film version, please click here.