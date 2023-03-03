Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatrical Event THE THORN Opens Next Week at the Music Hall at Fair Park

THE THORN was made into a film that will play in theaters across the country for a special 2-day event March 6-7, 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  
THE THORN will play the Music Hall at Fair for a limited run March 8 and 9, 2023 as part of a national tour that will visit 11 cities this spring. Tickets are available at TheThorn.com. For group tickets of 10 or more please contact ashton@thethorn.net.

For more that 25 years, in front of more than 1 million people, THE THORN has shared history's most epic story in a spectacular way: God's love for the world amidst the spiritual battle for all of humanity. Best described as cirque meets the passion of Jesus, THE THORN, is an immersive stage show featuring emotionally powerful music, drama, aerial acts, movement arts, modern dance, and big visual effects. The script is based on the New Testament and takes the audience through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"It is a story full of love, sacrifice, spiritual warfare, and redemption, and we are thrilled to share this amazing event with North Texas" says John Bolin, Creator.

Paul Asay from The Gazette exclaims, "The Thorn is a dramatic and musical extravaganza."

Eric Gorski from The Denver Post remarks, "The Thorn rivals a Broadway production in scope and ambition."

Conceived and performed largely in churches across the country through 2019, THE THORN was mostly shelved during the Covid pandemic and is now slated to reach broader audiences through its national tour that kicked off in Denver, Colorado and will culminate in Miami, Florida on April 8th, Easter weekend. Click here for more information on the national tour.

As a Fathom Event, THE THORN was made into a film that will play in theaters across the country for a special 2-day event March 6-7, 2023. For more information on the film version, please click here.




Dallas Opera Closes Season With COSI FAN TUTTE, March 24- April 1 Photo
Dallas Opera Closes Season With COSI FAN TUTTE, March 24- April 1
The Dallas Opera is set to close their 65th Anniversary Season with the new-to-Dallas production of Mozart's Così fan tutte. The production from San Francisco Opera opens at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St., Dallas, TX) on Friday, March 24, at 7:30pm with three performances to follow on March 26 (m), 29, and April 1.
Shakespeare Dallas Will Host Pub Crawl Next Weekend Photo
Shakespeare Dallas Will Host Pub Crawl Next Weekend
Shakespeare Dallas has announced that its annual pub crawl will take place in Deep Ellum on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Tickets include discounts at participating bars, a Shakespeare Dallas souvenir cup, participation in the trivia contest, live entertainment, and more. A variety of drink specials will be offered from cocktails, to shots, to ales and ciders, and more.
Texas Troubadour Shake Russell Brings A Taste Of Americana To The Grand In March Photo
Texas Troubadour Shake Russell Brings A Taste Of Americana To The Grand In March
 Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that legendary Americana singer-songwriter Shake Russell will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 p.m. With thirty albums and hundreds of penned songs under his belt, Shake's winsome melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a truly Texas spirit continue to be the signature of his unmatched style.  
Plano Symphony Orchestra To Charm Audiences This Month With YOUNG ARTISTS & SYMPHONIE Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra To Charm Audiences This Month With YOUNG ARTISTS & SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE Concert
The Plano Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the grand prize winners of the Collin County Young Artist Competition when the three young musicians Melody Guo, Nicole Johnson, and Elim Wong open the March 18 concert with their winning concertos. Following their performances, the orchestra will close the evening with Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, one of the most imaginative symphonies ever written.

Rover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in MarchRover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in March
February 28, 2023

Rover Dramawerks continues their 23rd Season with the comedy Spirit Level by Pam Valentine. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running March 16 - April 1 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa Mañana in MarchBEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa Mañana in March
February 28, 2023

 Casa Mañana presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. This is among the first regional productions of Beautiful after an acclaimed six-year run on Broadway and subsequent national tour. The show runs March 4–12 and tickets are on sale now. 
