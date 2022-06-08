The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents IN THE HEIGHTS, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quira Alegría Hudes, and co-direction by Lon Barrera and Jacob Rivera-Sanchez.

Over the course of this Tony award-winning musical, we visit Washington Heights -- a New York City neighborhood on the brink of change. Usnavi (Efren Paredes), a first-generation Dominican-American corner bodega owner, and his friends and family are dealing with the pressures of rising rents and closing neighborhood businesses. Throughout the show, we see the hard-working residents of Washington Heights grapple with love and lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air, potentially changing the livelihoods of the people and the community forever. This revolutionary new musical combines Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell a captivating story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots and to celebrate the community from which you came.

The show runs June 17 - 26, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.



Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke