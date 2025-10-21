 tracker
The Firehouse Theatre Launches New Performing Arts Series with Three Fall Events

Season to include improv, Beatles reimaginings, and a holiday cabaret in Farmers Branch.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
The Firehouse Theatre Launches New Performing Arts Series with Three Fall Events Image
The Firehouse Theatre has announced its all-new Performing Arts Series, spotlighting an eclectic mix of local talent across improv, instrumental, and cabaret performance. The inaugural lineup features Totally Made-Up Musical on November 2, Beatlegras: In Concert on November 8, and Tinsel & Tunes: A Very Merry Night with Bethany Lorentzen on December 17.

The series opens with Totally Made-Up Musical on Sunday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m., a fully improvised musical comedy where plot, lyrics, and songs are created live from audience suggestions—an evening of “Broadway meets Whose Line Is It Anyway?” with a local twist. The cast includes Firehouse favorites Jason Philip Solís and Grant Hollowell.

On Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m., Beatlegras—the celebrated trio of Dave Walser, George Anderson, and Milo Deering—will bring their signature bluegrass-jazz fusion to The Firehouse with Beatlegras: In Concert. The group, known for its inventive takes on The Beatles’ catalog, reunites for a “Magical Mystery Tour” through reimagined classics.

Rounding out the series, Bethany Lorentzen returns home to The Firehouse for Tinsel & Tunes: A Very Merry Night with Bethany Lorentzen on Wednesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. A Dallas-based performer with national and international credits, Lorentzen’s holiday cabaret will feature classic songs, heartfelt storytelling, and her signature powerhouse vocals.

Performing Arts Series Lineup

  • Totally Made-Up Musical — Sunday, November 2, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $20 (General Admission)

  • Beatlegras: In Concert — Saturday, November 8, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $35 (Reserved Seating)

  • Tinsel & Tunes: A Very Merry Night with Bethany Lorentzen — Wednesday, December 17, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $30 (Reserved Seating)

Firehouse season ticket holders receive a 10% discount as part of their benefits.

Founded in historic Firehouse #1 in the heart of Farmers Branch, The Firehouse Theatre presents imaginative live performances and arts education programs for the North Texas community.



