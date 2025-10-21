The Firehouse Theatre Launches New Performing Arts Series with Three Fall Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Firehouse Theatre has announced its all-new Performing Arts Series, spotlighting an eclectic mix of local talent across improv, instrumental, and cabaret performance. The inaugural lineup features Totally Made-Up Musical on November 2, Beatlegras: In Concert on November 8, and Tinsel & Tunes: A Very Merry Night with Bethany Lorentzen on December 17.

The series opens with Totally Made-Up Musical on Sunday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m., a fully improvised musical comedy where plot, lyrics, and songs are created live from audience suggestions—an evening of “Broadway meets Whose Line Is It Anyway?” with a local twist. The cast includes Firehouse favorites Jason Philip Solís and Grant Hollowell.

On Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m., Beatlegras—the celebrated trio of Dave Walser, George Anderson, and Milo Deering—will bring their signature bluegrass-jazz fusion to The Firehouse with Beatlegras: In Concert. The group, known for its inventive takes on The Beatles’ catalog, reunites for a “Magical Mystery Tour” through reimagined classics.

Rounding out the series, Bethany Lorentzen returns home to The Firehouse for Tinsel & Tunes: A Very Merry Night with Bethany Lorentzen on Wednesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. A Dallas-based performer with national and international credits, Lorentzen’s holiday cabaret will feature classic songs, heartfelt storytelling, and her signature powerhouse vocals.

Performing Arts Series Lineup

Totally Made-Up Musical — Sunday, November 2, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $20 (General Admission)

Beatlegras: In Concert — Saturday, November 8, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $35 (Reserved Seating)

Tinsel & Tunes: A Very Merry Night with Bethany Lorentzen — Wednesday, December 17, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $30 (Reserved Seating)

Firehouse season ticket holders receive a 10% discount as part of their benefits.

Founded in historic Firehouse #1 in the heart of Farmers Branch, The Firehouse Theatre presents imaginative live performances and arts education programs for the North Texas community.