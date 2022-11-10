The Firehouse Theatre Announces 2023 Season Reveal Gala

The Firehouse Theatre offers their 5th annual Curtain Call Gala, a thrilling evening of in-person entertainment, complete with delicious eats, refreshing drinks, and a mystery revealed on Friday, November 18 at 6:30 PM at the Nuvo Room in Farmers Branch. Hosted by comedian Tim Ketchersid (Mixed Nuts Comedy), you won't want to miss this cast of your favorite Firehouse performers as they help to uncover clues to discover the spectacular 2023 season of shows.

"Your first clue to solve the mystery of our 2023 Season? We are over the moon to announce six mainstage musicals and three Firehouse Jr. productions," says Executive Director David Moore. "We hope to see you there, and we're so grateful to our Associate Producer for the event, Owen Beans, Gala Co-Chairs, Julie Bonneau and Sara Rivas, and our Silent Auction Chair Linda Bambina for all of their work on this amazing event."

Individual tickets for the 2023 Season Announce Gala are $150 and sponsorship packages range from $500-$5,000. All are available for purchase now at TheFirehouseTheatre.com. Purchase a Season Subscription at the lowest available price in-person at the event. This offer will only be available to gala attendees. The silent auction is also available now at 32Auctions.com/Discovery2022 with over 70 items, ranging from luxurious vacations to top shelf whiskey and wine, and everything in between!