The Cliburn Announces CLIBURN ESSENTIALS New Subscription Package

Quarterly box delivery will include exclusive menu of in-person and digital experiences, with surprise gift. Subscriptions are on sale now.

The Cliburn announces Cliburn Essentials, a new subscription package of distinctive Cliburn experiences, designed for a singular year. For each of three quarters (fall, winter, and spring), subscribers will receive a special Cliburn box, with a surprise gift and a menu of in-person and digital experiences specially curated for that three-month period. Subscriptions include three boxes and are on sale now for $250 at Cliburn.org/essentials.

"We are proud of this fun, new concept, specially designed to meet the times-coupling the music-centered communal experiences and the high-level digital content that the Cliburn is known for," said Jacques Marquis, Cliburn president and CEO. "This model allows us the flexibility to craft each quarter according to the current situation. We are so happy to reintroduce the in-person Cliburn concert experience and are looking forward to safely reuniting with our subscribers at a new, cool outdoor venue: the patio of The Post at River East on Fort Worth's Race Street."

In addition to a special Cliburn gift, each box will contain a menu of experiences, ranging from socially distanced concerts to digital programs offering exclusive access to Cliburn laureates, and much more.

FALL 2020 MENU

The following will be included in the first box, to be delivered shortly after orders are made. The winter and spring boxes will have similar, but different arrays of offerings.

1. TWO POP-UP CONCERTS**

Venue: The Post at River East courtyard (2925 Race Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76111)

Natasha Paremski, piano - Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 5:00 & 7:30 p.m.

MAKE Trio - Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 5:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Subscribers choose one performance time for each. One ticket per subscription included, with reservation.

Concert safety protocols are outlined below.

Subscribers will receive an exclusive recording of the concerts.

Individual tickets may go on sale to the public the week prior to each concert, subject to availability.

2. CLIBURN KIDS: UP CLOSE

An exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the production of our popular new children's music education series, Cliburn Kids. Subscribers have the opportunity to attend a live filming session in person, and have a question and answer session with the artists.

3. AN EVENING WITH KENNY BROBERG

A special video presentation showing the real life of our 2017 silver medalist, as he stays at his host home with his Fort Worth family, Becky Brooks and Tom Kees. We'll see the personal interactions, get an update on Kenny, and enjoy special performances.

4. VIRTUAL COCKTAILS WITH CLIBURN CEO

A digital happy hour with Jacques Marquis, Cliburn president and CEO, as he celebrates the autumnal season with his take on a classic whiskey cocktail: the Canadian Old Fashioned. Subscribers will receive a recipe card to make their own and will spend the hour talking "all things competition" with an intimate group.

5. CLIBURN SHOP PERKS

Your special Cliburn Shop gift, plus 20% off your entire Shop purchase anytime this quarter. Subscribers can enjoy this special discount code, as well as other upcoming surprise perks.

** The Cliburn is planning two in-person concerts for each quarter. Special recordings will be provided for subscribers only, should they be unable to or feel uncomfortable attending. If concerts are unable to take place because of the pandemic or weather, they will be replaced with additional premium digital content. Concerts and other offerings will be announced in each box. Concert safety protocols are outlined below.

