The Bishop Arts Theatre Center to Present BLACK NATIVITY

The Bishop Arts Theatre Center will continue its 28th anniversary season with its 17th annual production of Black Nativity inspired by Langston Hughes retelling of the Christmas story. The performance includes a heavy dose of contemporary and Gospel music that promises to deliver the hand-clapping, toe-tapping, finger-snapping theatrical experience Dallas audiences have come to love and enjoy. Production dates are December 2 - 18, 2021, and features some of Dallas' most exciting, new artists.

In light of the pandemic, this year's performance is a heavy movement piece with pre-recorded music and co-directed by BATC's Associate Artistic Director, Albert Lewis Wash II, and Zetra Goodlow,co-artistic director for Helianthus Annuus Theatre, now based in Dallas. Both Wash and Goodlow are recent graduates of Point Park University Conservatory for the Performing Arts (COPA) program in Pittsburg, PA, with a degree in Theater Performance and Practice.

Helianthus Annus Theatre strives to challenge old and new generations. Wash and Goodlow promise that this performance of Black Nativity will be interactive and unique from past productions. Goodlow adds, "We're grateful for this platform that we are being given by Bishop Arts Theatre. We couldn't be more excited to work with this revolutionary institution and push the boundaries in our new theatre home."

The performance also features several Booker T. Washington School for the Performing & Visual Arts dance students. Guest choreographer is Theodore Alexander, creative director and choreographer for Motorhouse DAP 3.0. Alexander began his formal training at the age of 16 through Muse 360 Arts and The Johns Hopkins Peabody Preparatory and is a 2020 graduate of Point Park University COPA program. He recently performed in Festival Darc in France and Dances Around Central Africa Restitution in Senegal.

Ticketing Information

The performances will be held at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center located at 215 S. Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Masks are required. All cast, crew members, staff, and volunteers are fully vaccinated. For detailed safety protocols, visit BATC's Safety At The Bishop webpage.

Tickets can be purchased online anytime at www.bishopartstheatre.org or by calling the box office at (214) 948-0716, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Individual tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Discount tickets are available for groups of 15 or more and may be purchased by calling the box office. Our season is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors: City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, Embrey Family Foundation, George & Fay Young Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, Fay Slover Fund (Boston Foundation), TACA, Communities Foundation of Texas, and Dallas Public Improvement District.