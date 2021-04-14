Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Texas Ballet Theater Premieres Second Spring Digital Performance

The nonprofit ballet company's performance will include two ballets, Bloom and Horizon and more.

Apr. 14, 2021  

Texas Ballet Theater will premiere The Poetry of Expression: Part II, its latest digital performance which features choreography by Company Dancers, on its website April 15.

The nonprofit ballet company's performance will include two ballets, Bloom and Horizon, as well as a behind the scenes video about the making of the performance. Company Dancer Andre Silva choreographed Bloom, which centers on the theme of growth through challenging times.

Company Dancer Jiyan Dai choreographed Horizon, which blurs the line between reality and illusion through multiple pieces. Both ballets showcase TBT's dancers in a variety of settings, from studios to familiar landmarks such as Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Fort Worth Water Gardens.

The Poetry of Expression: Part II premieres April 15 and is available to stream through April 30. Patrons can purchase tickets for $30 per household either online or by calling the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1.

For more information about Texas Ballet Theater, visit www.texasballettheater.org.


