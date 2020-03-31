Stage West To Stream THE CHILDREN Beginning April 9

Having been forced to close its production of Lucy Kirkwood's The Children after one weekend due to virus restrictions, Stage West is pleased to announce they will be able to present the play to patrons through Vimeo ON-DEMAND. Patrons will be able to watch a digital video stream of the play from April 9 at 12am through April 22 at 11:59pm. There are a limited number of seats available for sale due to the theatre's licensing agreement.

Virtual tickets are just $40! That price will provide funds to pay our creative team members and Stage West staff, as well as support our mission and Campaign. Should a household be experiencing economic hardship, there will be a special promo code (HARDSHIP) for $20. There will be a limited but generous number of these codes available for use. The theatre asks that all viewers consider the number of people who will be watching within a single household. These links will not be transferable to other households.

Season and single ticket buyers who already had tickets will receive a unique promo code via email to enter at check-out; these will be sent on April 8. Patrons will have 24 hours to complete viewing, once it has begun. All links become invalid at 12am April 23, per Stage West's agreement with Actors Equity Association and Dramatists Play Service.

Streaming will be accessible at vimeo.com/ondemand/stagewest. Pre-purchase for new ticket-buyers will be available through Vimeo.com/ondemand/stagewest, and will begin on April 1.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You