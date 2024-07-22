Spotlight: COMPANY at AT&T Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway at the Center Presents: COMPANY Sep 25 - 29, 2024 Winspear Opera House Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY “strikes like a lightning bolt. It’s brilliantly conceived and funny as hell” (Variety).

Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, “Why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family?” As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

COMPANY features Sondheim’s award-winning songs You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side by Side and the iconic Being Alive. Let’s all drink to that!

