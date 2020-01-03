Soprano Angel Blue and James Baillieu to Perform at Moody Performance Hall at the AT&T Performing Arts Center

The Dallas Opera will present the internationally-acclaimed American soprano Angel Blue, accompanied by renowned South African pianist James Baillieu, in this season's Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Art Song Recital on January 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Moody Performance Hall at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas, Texas.

The dazzling Ms. Blue, who triumphed in her season-opening star turn at New York's Metropolitan Opera this fall, will perform a recital program consisting of songs, arias and romanzas by Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Jake Heggie, Ruperto Chapí, and Richard Strauss-as well a favorite spiritual or two.

This one-time-only performance is generously underwritten by the Titus Family to honor and support their parents' love of art songs through live, public performances featuring many of the finest interpreters on stage today.

"We are proud to present these remarkable artists in such an intimate setting," explains Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO of The Dallas Opera, "enabling music lovers to experience their artistry on such an engaging level. Angel's warmth and excitement-as well as her flair with crossover repertoire-will surely capture the heart of the Dallas community."

The opera world is buzzing about Angel Blue's critically-acclaimed portrayal in the title role of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, the only opera to have its schedule extended during its Metropolitan Opera run, in modern times. The New York Times wrote: "as Bess, the sumptuously voiced soprano Angel Blue is radiant, capturing both the pride and fragility of the character."

Ms. Blue's performance, opposite Eric Owens as Porgy, will be experienced, worldwide, on February 1, 2020, as part of the award-winning "Live in HD" series from the Met. Additional mainstage performances of this new production have been added on February 4, 12 and 15, 2020.

Tickets for the Sunday afternoon Titus Art Song Recital on January 26, 2020 are $15 to $25 and can be purchased online at dallasopera.org, or, by calling the friendly professionals in The Dallas Opera Ticket Office at 214.443.1000.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You