San Jose Taiko to Play Coppell Arts Center Next Week

The world-class Japanese drumming ensemble, San Jose Taiko, will journey to Coppell Arts Center for two performances on Saturday, January 28. Known for their synchronized choreography, eclectic musicality, and joyful spirit, San Jose Taiko has been mesmerizing audiences since 1973 with the powerful and propulsive sounds of the taiko drum. Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, San Jose Taiko performers express the beauty and harmony of the human spirit through the sounds of the taiko as they create new dimensions in Asian American movement and music.

LOCATION

Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019)

TICKETS

Tickets to the interactive matinee (1pm) are $27 and tickets to the evening performance (7pm) are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at CoppellArtsCenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

ABOUT THE INTERACTIVE MATINEE PERFORMANCE

Exploring and experiencing creative expression in the form of taiko enriches our lives and communities in important ways. It helps us grow and find personal fulfillment, teaches and challenges us, and helps us understand and empathize with others. This 45-minute student program presents San Jose Taiko's basic philosophical principles and encourages students to actively participate in its high-action demonstration. The performance will be followed by a Q&A with eight members of the San Jose Taiko ensemble.