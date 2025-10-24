Rover Dramawerks to Hold Auditions for ALL'S FAIR IN LOVE AND THEATRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rover Dramawerks will hold auditions for the world premiere of All is Fair in Love and Theatre, by Lindsey Brown, directed by Erik Knapp.



Appointments are required. For an appointment, please include your full name and choose your preferred time via Signup Genius: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090549AEAB29A20-59830184-auditions



Auditions will be at Reclamation Church, located at 901 Cross Bend Rd. in Plano, at the northwest corner of Alma and Cross Bend.



Brief Synopsis:

The prestigious Theatre Outstanding Competition offers its winners a much-needed boost into the entertainment world, so it's no wonder participants will do anything to give themselves the edge – including breaking rules and sabotaging others in the process. Up-and-coming director Leah Harris is bearing the brunt of these attacks, but she's still determined to fight fair. Plus, she's dealing with feuding stars, divorcing crew members, and a team liaison who barely knows his stage right from his stage left. And she only has 48 hours till show time! It's going to be the longest, and shortest, weekend of her life. (WORLD PREMIERE COMEDY)



Roles: 3 men, 5 women

Leah Harris - F/mid 30s. A rising theatre director with a lot to prove and even more to deal with.



Ted Thomas - M/mid to late 20s. Studio Three Team Liaison. He brings no professional theatre experience, but luckily, a few hidden talents.



ELIAS MATTHEWS - M/mid 30s - An ambitious writer who will bend the rules for his own benefit.



HAYLEY COOPER/MATTHEWS - F/mid 30s. Illustrator and best friends with Leah. In the final process of divorcing Elias Matthews.



EVELYN DRAKE - F/late 40s+. Used to playing the leading lady, but her star is starting to fade.



VAL WINTERS - F/late 40s+. Comedic actress with a sharp tongue. A contemporary of Evelyn's.



JULIET JONES - F/mid to late 20s. A young actress determined to stop falling in love with her leading men.



CHARLES STROLL - M/40+ - Theatre Outstanding Competition Event Director and Committee Chairperson. The man in charge. And he knows it.



Seeking a diverse cast. All roles are available.



Other information:

- Sign up for an appointment time via Signup Genius, and access to a script will be made available to you. Please ensure you are familiar with the play before coming to auditions.

- Be prepared to read scenes from the script.

- Please bring a resume and headshot or recent photo.

- References may be required.

- Rehearsals will be in Plano and will begin on or around February 1 – to be set based on theater schedule and conflicts of cast.

- All conflicts must be noted at time of audition.

- Please visit Rover's website at https://www.roverdramawerks.com/ or call (972) 849-0358 for more information.



All's Fair in Love and Theatre is the second show in Rover's 26th Season, running March 12-28, 2026 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 and Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm, at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.



Please note Rover's locations for auditions and performances!