Plano Symphony Orchestra Offers New Networking Venture For Young Professionals

The Plano Symphony Orchestra announces the launch of a new networking group for DFW young professionals-Young Professionals for Plano Symphony Orchestra (YP4PSO). This new program will kick off with a free launch party at NYLO Dallas Plano Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (8201 Preston Road, Plano, 75024), featuring entertainment by a PSO Jazz Trio on Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. RSVP for this free event by emailing Txlilhonda@yahoo.com.

YP4PSO brings together people interested in engaging with music through attending performances, social events, and exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities. The focus of YP4PSO is to create an environment where young professionals can volunteer, network, socialize, host special events, and work toward the common effort of supporting the Plano Symphony Orchestra and its many educational, cultural, and community programs.

PSO Executive Director Robert A. Reed states, "This new program will play a pivotal role in expanding the diversity of our audience, a goal that is very important to us. Music plays an important role in everyone's lives, and we hope this new program designed to engage younger audiences will let us share great music with more people in our community."

"There are many young professionals networking groups, but what's special about this one is that it connects us through the enjoyment of great music," says YP4PSO Co-Chair Courtney Hitt. "It offers others the opportunity to support the Plano Symphony Orchestra in a variety of ways."

The Young Professionals for Plano Symphony Orchestra include committee members Melissa Reyes, Kaitlin Einkauf, Marc Jennings, Kyle Larson, Christopher Heaton, Paige Points, Isaiah McKee, Andreas Tamez, JD Tamez, Ellie Barash, and Greg Patterson.

For more information about YP4PSO and the Plano Symphony Orchestra, please visit www.planosymphony.org.