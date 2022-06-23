Plano Symphony Orchestra Keeps Kids Moving with Summer Family Concert Series in Frisco

With the support of Frisco Arts, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) creates accessible programming with their education intiatives in their Summer Family Concert Series. Performers from the Plano Symphony Brass & Percussion will perform two daytime concerts encompassing the theme Let's Dance! on Sunday, July 10 at 3 & 4:30 PM. Music for the performances will include pieces from popular movies like Encanto, Aladdin, Moana, and more. These concerts seek to teach kids of all ages about brass instruments and encourage them to participate in the 45-minute interactive performance. Families can also enjoy the Instrument Petting Zoo 45 minutes prior to the concert in the lobby. This is an opportunity for kids to become acquainted with instruments.

"Kids of all ages should be introduced to the symphony at a young age," says Education Director Dr. Jennifer Wheeler. "Music, especially classical music, has an impact on children's listening and concentration skills. Showing them that performances by the Symphony, especially Plano Symphony Orchestra, are accessible to them is something we take pride in."

The Summer Family Concert Series Let's Dance! will be held on Sunday, July 10 at 3 & 4:30 PM at the Frisco Discovery Center Black Box Theater. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office

ABOUT PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

